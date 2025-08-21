Candlelight vigil set for fallen Maui Officer Suzanne O., Aug. 22 at Wailuku Police Station

The Maui Police Department will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of fallen Officer Suzanne O, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wailuku Police Station.

The public is invited to join the gathering to honor O’s life, her service, and her sacrifice to the community. This vigil will be a time for quiet reflection, healing and unity.

Out of respect for the solemnity of the occasion, members of the media are welcome to attend as community participants or cover the event visually from across the street. “We respectfully ask for cooperation in ensuring the vigil remains a space of dignity and reverence for Suzanne’s family, friends and colleagues,” police said in a news release.

For safety and to allow space for all attendees, public and media parking will not be available on station property. Parking is available at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot. To assist those walking to the vigil, the Sheriff’s Division will man the crosswalks at Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kanaloa Avenue/Mahalani Street.

“We invite the community to stand with us as we honor Officer Suzanne O and reflect on the legacy of service she leaves behind,” police said.