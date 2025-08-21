Maui News

EV charger replacement at Kahului Park & Ride

August 21, 2025, 5:45 PM HST
EV charger at Kahului Park & Ride. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is temporarily closing two of the EV chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride near the Kūihēlani Highway (Route 380) and Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) intersection Saturday, Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance.

There are a total of four EV chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride. The remaining two EV chargers will continue to be available for EV drivers.

HDOT is replacing one EV charger under warranty. The adjacent charger is on the same electrical system and will be powered down during the replacement. Both chargers are expected to back in service by the end of the day.

For charging rates and more information on the Maui charging site, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/rates-set-for-ev-charging-station-at-kahului-park-ride/

