Investigation launched after Maui man seeks medical attention for gunshot wound

At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, a 50-year-old Kahului man drove himself to the Kīhei Medic Quarters located off South Kīhei Road and reported that he had been shot.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the man sustained a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police had closed the south bound lane of North Kīhei Road in the area of Mile 2 due to a police investigation earlier this morning. A partial road closure notification was issued shortly after 6 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.