Crime Statistics

Investigation launched after Maui man seeks medical attention for gunshot wound

August 21, 2025, 12:45 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, a 50-year-old Kahului man drove himself to the Kīhei Medic Quarters located off South Kīhei Road and reported that he had been shot. 

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the man sustained a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition, where he remains at this time. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police had closed the south bound lane of North Kīhei Road in the area of Mile 2 due to a police investigation earlier this morning. A partial road closure notification was issued shortly after 6 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments