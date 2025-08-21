Register by Sept. 1 for Maui Nui Food Summit slated for Oct. 10 in Pukalani

County of Maui flyer.

County of Maui Department of Agriculture is collaborating once again with Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute, Maui Nui Food Alliance and Kamehameha Schools Maui to strengthen local food systems through the Maui Nui 2025 Food Summit.

The free, community event, which includes an agricultural resource fair for producers and panel discussions featuring local farmers and ranchers, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Pukalani.

Participants must register by Sept. 1 to attend. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2025foodsummit to register. A limited number of travel stipends are available to support farmers, ranchers, educators and interested participants from Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Made possible by the support of the Hawai‘i State Department of Health SNAP Ed Program, this year’s summit will focus on advancing one of the goals of the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan: to support producers and expand food production to create an abundant, self-sufficient food system for Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan was created to ensure that all Maui County residents have access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food. The plan recognizes the power of our local food system as a driver of health, cultural connection and resilience, especially for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and aims to facilitate measurable change in our food system by 2030. Read the Food and Nutrition Security Plan at https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture.

For questions, email the Maui County Department of Agriculture at agriculture@co.maui.hi.us.