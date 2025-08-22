17,000 gallon wastewater spill in Nāpili caused by mechanical failure at pump station

County officials say the spill did not reach the ocean; but as a precaution, the state Department of Health – Clean Water Branch issued an advisory to avoid area waters of Kahana Stream and Kahana Village Beach Bay in Lahaina until an advisory has been canceled. https://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/event/1938/details/view.

The County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management reported that a wastewater spill of approximately 17,000 gallons occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at 4554 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Highway, Nāpili. Officials say the spill occurred due to a mechanical failure at the Nāpili pump station # 3.

The spill was reported at 6:32 p.m. and was stopped by 6:58 p.m. The wastewater flowed into a storm drain and into a storm basin. The spill did not reach the ocean.

The spill site was cleaned and disinfected and warning signs were posted. Bacteriological tests are being conducted. The State Department of Health has been notified.