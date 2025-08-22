Closed Maui Windows and Door business cited for complaints to state regulators

A screen shot shows that the Kahului business, Maui Windows and Doors, has closed. PC: Yelp screen shot

The state Contractors License Board has ordered restitution of more than $14,600 from Maui Life Construction, doing business as Maui Windows and Doors, and owner Andrew Keenan from customer complaints about paying for services that were undelivered.

Both cases were investigated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Regulated Industries and Complaints Office.

In the first case, a customer paid the business a $7,626 deposit to install sliding doors, but the business closed and did no work on the project.

“Respondents fraudulently cashed a deposit check knowing that its business was closing, failed to complete any work on the project or return or refund Complainant’s money, and failed to register the trade name Maui Windows and Doors with the Board,” according to the department.

In the second case, a customer advanced a $7,025 deposit to install windows and a sliding door, but the business cashed the check “knowing that its business was closing.” No work was done, and the business failed to return the customer’s deposit.

Maui Now efforts to contact Maui Windows and Doors and owner Andrew Keenan were unsuccessful. Yelp reports the business has closed, and an online phone number doesn’t work.