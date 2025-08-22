Maui Surf Forecast for August 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 02:40 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 09:03 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:11 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:10 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small overlapping medium and long period S (170-190 degree) swells continues through Saturday maintaining surf near the summertime average along S shores. Surf then diminishes to background levels early next week as swell energy fades. Another small, long period S swell arrives by Tuesday. Short period chop continues for E facing shores through the forecast period due to persistent fresh trades. Surf along N facing shores remains nearly flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD