State regulators sanction Maui activity desk company, Ohana Fun! Hawaii

A screen shot from the web landing page of Ohana Fun! Hawaii, which has been sanction by state regulators for a $110,993 default judgment.

A Maui activity desk company — Ohana Fun! Hawaii — has been sanctioned by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs after investigators found the company was paid for booked activities but didn’t pass the payment on to the activity operator, despite the receipt of invoices.

The case was investigated by the department’s Regulated Industries Complaints Office. It sanctioned Rise! Enterprise Limited Liability Co., doing business as Ohana Fun! Hawaii, to satisfy a $110,993 default judgment.

According to state regulators, the Maui activity company entered into a contract to sell a company’s visitor activities. The booking company was paid for activities and was required to maintain a client trust account and to place payments under the contract into the account.

However, the activity booking company did not pay the activity provider upon receipt of invoices and made withdrawals from the account to pay company and personal expenses, on March 1, 2023. The activity provider obtained a default judgment against the booking agent, which did not timely report the judgment to state regulators.

Maui Now sent an email and left a voicemail message seeking comment from Ohana Fun! Hawaii, but has yet to receive a response.