Banyan Tree Tattoo expands to at Ala Moana Center, honors Lahaina’s spirit of resilience

Blue Hawaii Tattoo was a fixture at 143 Lahainaluna Road before it was destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire two years ago. Now, owner has opened Banyan Tree Tattoo shops in Kāʻanapali and at Ala Moana Center on Oʻahu. Courtesy photo

Banyan Tree Tattoo, owned by Lahaina resident Jonny Julian, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. This expansion comes less than a year after Julian opened his Whalers Village shop in Kāʻanapali in February 2024, following the loss of the original Lahaina studio, Blue Hawaii Tattoo, in the August 2023 wildfires.

To mark the celebration, Banyan Tree Tattoo is offering 50% off all tattoos now through the end of August at the new Ala Moana Center location.

The new Ala Moana Center location brings Banyan Tree Tattoo’s signature artistry to Oʻahu, offering custom designs, walk-in services, and a welcoming space for both locals and visitors to create lasting art.



“When we lost the Lahaina shop, many artists also lost their homes,” Julian said. “Opening at Whalers Village gave us a way to come back together as a team, and now expanding to Ala Moana creates even more opportunities. It’s about keeping local artists working, carrying the spirit of Lahaina forward, and creating spaces where people feel inspired and connected through art.”

Banyan Tree Tattoo’s Ala Moana Center shop will feature talented resident artists, guest tattooists from around the world, and a range of styles from fine line and realism to bold Polynesian-inspired designs. The studio continues Julian’s mission to blend high-quality tattoo work with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

The Ala Moana location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, near Macy’s, Mall Level 2. Appointments can be booked online, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit banyantreetattoo.com or call 808-788-6111.