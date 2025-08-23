Four Maui County educators receive grants from Hawai‘i Education Association

Maui County HEA grant recipients (from left): Anna Marie Nip, Makella Diaz, Piʻikea Lono and Jody-Lynn Glickman. (Courtesy HEA)

The Hawai‘i Education Association (HEA), a nonprofit founded more than 100 years ago to support Hawai‘i educators, recently awarded professional development grants to four Maui County teachers.

“We’re excited to support homegrown teachers in Maui County, for Maui County,” said Joan Kamila Lewis, HEA president and an instructional coach at Kapolei High School. “This would not be possible without the generosity of so many supporters and donors. We are truly grateful for those who believe in our mission and want to support educators and Hawai‘i’s next generation of teachers.”

Kaunakakai resident Anna Marie Nip, the only grant recipient from Moloka‘i, received a $2,000 HEA student teacher grant, sponsored by the Helen MacKay Memorial.

The scholarship supports student teachers at accredited institutions who plan to teach in Hawai‘i public schools. It helps reduce the need for outside employment so recipients can focus on their classroom training.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nip is planning to earn a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

“Helping others is what makes me really happy and feels good,” Nip said. “Knowing that someone out there is able to carry on with their day and life with less stress or strife is what keeps me wanting to do what I want to do: teach.”

Since there is a shortage of licensed teachers in the state, HEA also gave two grants to help teachers obtain their license.

Makella Diaz, a Ha‘ikū resident and a substitute teacher for the first grade at Ha‘ikū Elementary School for the past two years, received one of these grants. She is currently transitioning into a full-time kindergarten teacher role.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I was fortunate to have inspiring teachers who uplifted me with love and compassion, leaving a profound and lasting impact on my life,” Diaz said. “Their belief in me shaped who I am today, and I now aspire to give that same gift to my students.”

Hāna resident Piʻikea Lono, a teacher at Hāna High and Elementary School, also received a $1,000 grant to pursue state licensure.

“Being a teacher in Hawai‘i is more of a need than a want; being a kumu who teaches only through the Hawaiian language is even more so a need,” Lono said. “I am pursuing this career because our kūpuna laid the foundation for us to revive our language, and I will not stand aside and watch all of their hard work and struggles go to waste. That is why I am pursuing this career as a Hawaiian language teacher. Being awarded this grant would allow me to continue pursuing my goal in becoming a licensed Hawaiian language kumu.”

The two Maui residents were among the 13 teachers enrolled in the University of Hawai‘i’s educator preparation programs that lead to state licensure. Each of their $1,000 awards was funded through a grant from the Hawai‘i State Legislature’s Grant in Aid (GIA) program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku resident Jody-Lynn Glickman, a Kīhei Elementary School teacher, received a $280 Ronald K. Toma Scholarship for Professional Development to participate in project-based learning training. She said the courses will enhance her teaching and her ability to support colleagues.

The professional development scholarship supports tenured HIDOE pre-K–12 teachers and administrators who are pursuing professional learning opportunities other than an advanced degree and formal post-secondary courses in higher education.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year, HEA awarded a total of $35,580 in scholarships and grants to 29 individuals at various stages of their teaching careers, from high school graduates just entering college to experienced educators pursuing professional development opportunities to expand their teaching capabilities.

Donations to support HEA’s student and teacher grants can be made at hawaiieducationassociation.org.