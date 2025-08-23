Imua Family Services updates governance and names Dean Wong CEO

Dean Wong has been named CEO of Imua Family Services after 14 years as its executive director. (Photo Credit: Aubrey Hord)

The nonprofit Imua Family Services recently completed a major update to its bylaws and articles of incorporation, a milestone aimed at strengthening the nearly 80-year-old organization’s ability to serve Maui County’s children and families.

“Updating our bylaws and articles of incorporation is more than a procedural step—it’s a commitment to aligning our structure with our mission,” said Jim Diegel, chairperson of Imua’s board of directors. “This ensures we can continue delivering vital services to Maui County’s families and children with excellence, now and in the decades ahead.”

As part of this transition, the board has promoted Dean Wong—who has led Imua Family Services as executive director for the past 14 years—to chief executive officer.

“The new title reflects the breadth and depth of Dean’s leadership and his continued role in guiding Imua toward a vibrant future,” an announcement from Imua Family Services said this week.

Wong is widely recognized by local, state and national audiences for his work. Just this month, he was named among the “10 Most Innnovative CEOs Making a Difference in 2025” by CIO Views Magazine, and appeared on the cover of the recent edition.

According to the announcement from Imua Family Services, the revised bylaws and articles are designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen oversight and position Imua Family Services for sustained growth.

“These enhancements create a stronger foundation for the organization’s work empowering families, nurturing resilience and furthering its mission to help children and families reach their fullest potential,” the nonprofit said.

Imua Family Services serves Maui County, and is dedicated to helping children and families reach their highest potential. Through a range of early childhood, developmental and family support programs, Imua aims to create opportunities for children to thrive and for families to grow stronger together.