Army open to new land lease framework; Green insists on ‘Fair Deal’ for Hawaiʻi

Gov. Josh Green PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green announced that his office has received a letter from the US Secretary of the Army, Dan P. Driscoll, signaling a commitment to a new framework for military land leases in Hawaiʻi.

The leases involve thousands of acres of land on Oʻahu, and the potential terms could impact housing, environmental cleanup and Native Hawaiian land access across the islands.

The Army’s letter states that continued access to training lands in Hawaiʻi is crucial for national security, particularly given the islands’ role as the “gateway to the Indo-Pacific.” Instead of a previously discussed 60-day timeline, the Army now plans to outline the general terms of a new agreement by the end of this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While a land exchange is a possible option, Governor Green’s office clarified that no specific parcels have been identified or discussed. Any future proposal would need to go through state and federal review, including evaluation by stakeholders. The state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Board of Land and Natural Resources have the ultimate authority over state lands, with the governor’s office serving a facilitating role.

“The original lease for the Pōhakuloa Training Area was signed in 1964 for just $1, and it expires in 2029. Federal leaders have stated there are national security considerations at stake and they’ve made clear they could act through eminent domain, which would take the land without giving Hawaiʻi anything in return,” Green said. “We in Hawai‘i know the best path is always through collaboration which acknowledges our values.”

Green is pushing for specific benefits for Hawaiʻi, including:

The return of lands like Mākua Valley.

The cleanup of contaminated training areas.

Protection of the state’s water resources.

A commitment to build thousands of new homes to help ease the housing crisis.

The transfer of land to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to provide more Native Hawaiian families with homeownership opportunities.

Military investment in renewable energy and infrastructure improvements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We in Hawaiʻi know the best path is always through collaboration which acknowledges our values,” Green said. He said he believes that by negotiating firmly, Hawaiʻi can secure real benefits for its future while still supporting national security.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To keep the public informed, the state plans to launch a new public website by the end of this month. The site will feature formal documents from the Army, background on the leases, and updates as negotiations proceed. The Governor’s office will provide more updates, including the state’s formal response to the Army, in the coming weeks.