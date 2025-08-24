Kula Community Association announces meeting to discuss broadband access, other topics

Kula Community Association community meeting. (2023) PC: Kula Community Association

The Kula Community Association will host its next general meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kula Community Center for discussion of issues impacting Upcountry residents.

Topics include:

Expanding broadband access in Upcountry with the University of Hawai‘i and SR Partners.



Emergency evacuation preparedness with Maui Emergency Management Director Amos Lonokailua-Hewitt and Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.



Updates on the culturally significant Von Tempsky parcel with Maui County archaeologist Janet Six.



Water and infrastructure priorities with South Maui Council Member Tom Cook, chairman of the Water and Infrastructure Committee.



“This general meeting is about making sure Kula residents have the information and resources we need to face today’s challenges—whether it’s expanding communications, emergency evacuation, or access to water,” said association President Jordan Hocker.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with pupu and a chance for networking. The program begins at 6 p.m.