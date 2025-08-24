Maui Surf Forecast for August 25, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small swell energy emanating from the southerly quadrant slowly declines into Monday. A series of small longer period S swells then arrive by Tuesday providing a modest boost to S shore surf through Friday. Surf along N and W facing shores remains nearly flat while surf along E shores will remain characterized by short period chop.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com