Maui Surf Forecast for August 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 03:24 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 09:43 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:26 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:18 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small swell energy emanating from the southerly quadrant slowly declines into Monday. A series of small longer period S swells then arrive by Tuesday providing a modest boost to S shore surf through Friday. Surf along N and W facing shores remains nearly flat while surf along E shores will remain characterized by short period chop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

