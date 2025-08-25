Airline veteran Shelly Parker named head of Hawaiʻi guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Shelly Parker was named head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Alaska Air Group today named Shelly Parker as head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Parker has also been appointed as a member of the company’s Honolulu leadership team.

Based in Honolulu, Parker, a 43-year industry veteran of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, will work closely with Hawai‘i-based airport and in-flight teams across the islands in delivering an outstanding guest experience throughout their journey.

Parker, who has served as Horizon Air’s vice president of station operations and inflight for the past three years, will be a member of the Honolulu leadership team and report to Jim Landers, who will assume the role of head of Hawai‘i operations once Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines achieve a single operating certificate this fall. Parker will also serve as a member of Alaska Airlines’ Officer group.

"Shelly's deep and extensive experience across airport and inflight operations – and many other aspects of our business – make her the ideal leader to ensure we deliver a safe and superior experience for our guests traveling to, from and within the islands. Our Honolulu leadership team is looking forward to welcoming Shelly onboard at this exciting time for Hawaiian Airlines." – Jim Landers, incoming head of Hawaiʻi operations for Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines

Throughout Parker’s long tenure in the industry, she has held roles with Alaska Airlines reservations, airports, maintenance and engineering, cargo and inflight, and Horizon Air in-flight and airports. Today, she oversees more than 2,000 Horizon Air flight attendants and airport agents, and operational and financial performance for both groups. Parker has an executive Master’s in Business Administration and Management from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business.

Since combining last September, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines today offer over 200 daily flights in Hawai‘i – the most of any carrier – providing nonstop access between the islands and 22 domestic and international destinations and connections to 131 cities in North and Central America through Alaska’s network. Honolulu is the company’s second-largest hub after Seattle, with more than 6,500 Hawaiʻi-based employees.