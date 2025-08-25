County emphasizes importance of Disaster Case Management for wildfire survivors

DHS DCMP Self Care Day July 2025. Photo courtesy of DHS DCMP leadership.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery is encouraging all wildfire survivors to connect with a Disaster Case Manager (DCM), if they have not already done so, to take advantage of critical recovery support and guidance.

“While there are multiple pathways to recovery, our shared goal remains the same: to ensure every survivor receives the support they need,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “The Disaster Case Management Program is a vital part of that commitment.”

John Smith, Administrator of the County’s Office of Recovery, said that Disaster Case Managers play an essential role as a single point of contact helping survivors navigate complex recovery systems. “DCMs help survivors develop individualized recovery plans and connect them with housing assistance, mental health services, transportation support, financial aid and more,” Smith said. “Whether through the state or a community-based program, DCMs serve as a consistent guide and advocate for wildfire survivors throughout their long-term recovery journey.”

Hoʻōla LTRG Disaster Case Managers undergo extensive training and certification to provide compassionate, personalized support for wildfire survivors. Photo courtesy of Hoʻōla LTRG.

Two key programs now offer expanded DCM services: the State of Hawaiʻi Disaster Case Management Program and the community-led Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Case Management Program. Both DCM programs work closely to avoid service duplication and ensure that all families receive the support they need.

State of Hawaiʻi Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP)

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) Disaster Case Management Program has provided survivors with one-on-one support since launching in November 2023. Trained DCMs work directly with individuals and families to assess their unmet recovery needs, coordinate services through referrals in the community, and develop long-term recovery and permanent housing plans tailored to each household.

Program Highlights:

More than $140 million in services accessed through Disaster Case Manager (DCM) referrals

Provided survivors with almost 13,000 referrals for disaster related unmet needs

Support May Include:

DCMP Housing Specialist Team launched to support survivors with temporary and permanent housing solutions

Food assistance, rental and utilities financial support

Transportation resources and child care support

Partnering with state behavioral health and emotional support

Referrals for financial literacy, workforce job trade, legal aid and more

How to Access:

Call 211 to enroll. Within 48 hours, callers will be assigned a DCMP Team Member who will provide an assessment and begin the process of offering support and referrals.

From the continental U.S: 808-ASK-2000 or 808-275-2000

Call Center Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. -7 p.m. (HST)

Eligibility: All Maui wildfire survivors, regardless of FEMA status

Duration: Services available for 2-5 years

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Case Management Program

In partnership with local organizations, the Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group (Hoʻōla LTRG) has launched a community-led Disaster Case Management and Survivor Support program. Rooted in culturally grounded approaches and values, this program offers a local alternative with trauma-informed, holistic support.

Key Features:

No FEMA status required—open to all wildfire survivors

Integration of cultural healing practices and community values

Comprehensive support for food security, housing, financial aid, and mental health

Since launching, Hoʻōla LTRG has already provided more than $117,000 in direct assistance for wildfire survivors, helping families overcome barriers and access much-needed resources.

How to Access:

Apply online: www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/resources

Email: dcm@mauilongtermrecovery.org

Call: 260-271-9501

Eligibility: All Lahaina wildfire survivors

To explore additional recovery resources and updates, visit https://mauinuistrong.info.