Former Maui police officer pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Carlos Frate. File photo credit: Maui Police Department.

A former Maui Police Department officer pleaded guilty Friday to one count of using unreasonable force against an arrestee during a disorderly conduct incident in Kīhei last year. According to the plea agreement, on Jan. 6, 2024, Carlos Frate, 40, repeatedly tased the arrestee, even though the arrestee was not resisting or posing any threat.

The Department of Justice reports Frate admitted that he knew that his force was unjustified, but he nonetheless continued to tase the arrestee despite pleas for him to stop.

Frate faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. His final sentence will be determined at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026 by US District Judge Micah W. J. Smith based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Officers who abuse their position of authority to inflict excessive force must be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate — and where appropriate, prosecute — alleged police misconduct.”

“Our police officers are entrusted to protect our citizens and perform their duties professionally, and it is the norm here in Hawaiʻi that our law enforcement officers faithfully serve and protect us. In those rare instances where an officer abuses the public trust by using excessive force, that officer will be held accountable and prosecuted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson for the District of Hawaiʻi. “This Office will continue to safeguard the constitutional rights of all of Hawaiʻi’s citizens, including individuals under arrest.”

“We entrust our law enforcement officers with vast power and authority, and when they abuse it, they’re not just depriving victims of their civil rights, but they are also degrading the public’s trust in our criminal justice system,” said Special Agent in Charge David Porter of the FBI Honolulu Field Office. “The FBI will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who violates federal law, regardless of their position.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case based on a referral from the Maui Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese for the District of Hawaiʻi and Trial Attorney Julia White of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.