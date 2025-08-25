Hawaiʻi Community Foundation awards $282,500 in grants to support mental and behavioral health



















The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, through its Mental and Behavioral Health Stigma-Reduction Messaging Grants Program, has awarded $282,500 in seed grants to 17 nonprofit organizations to support building organizational capacity for messaging that reduces mental and behavioral health stigma within Island communities.

These new grants are part of HCF’s Three-Year Mental and Behavioral Health (M&BH) Strategy, aimed at reducing stigma, enhancing access to mental health services, and empowering communities across Hawai‘i. Leveraging HCF’s CHANGE Framework and evidence-based approaches, the strategy builds on initiatives such as Promising Minds to improve mental and behavioral health systems for children and families.

Key objectives include reduced stigma around mental illness in targeted communities, and integration of improved education, screening, intervention, and treatment within health systems. HCF is partnering with diverse organizations serving underserved populations, including Native Hawaiians, Micronesians/Pacific Islanders, Filipinos, parents with young children, and LGBTQIA+ individuals, to address community-specific M&BH issues.

Gregg Kishaba, HCF Health and Wellness program director, says, “At HCF, we envision a future where mental and behavioral health is embraced as an essential part of our collective well-being. By elevating community voices and honoring cultural strengths, we are dismantling stigma, expanding access to care, and transforming systems so every person in Hawai‘i has equitable opportunities to thrive.”

Morea Mendoza, director of leadership and operations at grantee Pacific Birth Collective, said:

The full list of grantees, by island:

Multi-Island

Child and Family Service – $15,000

Family Hui Hawaiʻi – $20,000

Hawaiʻi Association for Infant Mental Health – $20,000

Hawaiʻi Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders FASD Action Group – $15,000

Pacific Birth Collective – $15,000

Spill the Tea Cafe – $20,000

Hawaiʻi Island

He Hoʻomaka Hou Ana O Puna – $17,500

Jue Jue’s Safe Space – $15,000

Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi Community Health Center – $20,000

Maui

Maui Family Support Services – $10,000

Molokaʻi

Hoʻakā Mana – $15,000

Oʻahu

Bobby Benson Center – $15,000

Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center – $20,000

Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services – $10,000

ʻOhana Services Network – $20,000

Residential Youth Services and Empowerment – $15,000

Saint Louis School – $20,000

As part of this grant program, Strategies 360, contracted by HCF, will provide technical assistance to grantees, supporting message development and dissemination across key channels.