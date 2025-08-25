Mākena Golf & Beach Club presents ‘Hope on the Fairway’ Golf Tournament benefiting Maui Food Bank, Sept. 28

Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Mākena Golf & Beach Club and Maui Food Bank will partner to host “Hope on the Fairway,” a charity golf tournament, on Sunday, Sept. 28. Maui Food Bank will receive 100% of the proceeds from the event.

“Sharing food is not only critical to survival, but is a beautiful expression of living in Hawaiʻi,” said Leahi Hall, Director of Community Engagement at Mākena Golf & Beach Club. “It is with great humility that we support and elevate the work of Maui Food Bank, an organization that works every day to nourish the community. This partnership reflects our responsibility to be good neighbors and stewards.”

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Food Bank continues to be a lifeline for thousands of residents across the island, and with increased demand in recent years, community support is more important than ever. Events like “Hope on the Fairway” help Maui Food Bank deliver on their mission to provide safe, nutritious food to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry.

“At Maui Food Bank, we know that feeding our community takes all of us”, said Lisa Paulson, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Food Bank. “We’re honored to partner with Mākena Golf & Beach Club for this special event – an example of how local generosity fuels real impact for our island ‘ohana.”

“Hope on the Fairway” will feature a noon shotgun start and follow a scramble format, making it a fun and friendly competition for golfers of all skill levels. More details and registration information can be found at: mauifoodbank.org