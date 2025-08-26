No significant environmental impact determined for Waiʻale Road extension

An aerial photo shows the area for the planned extension of Waiʻale Road. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Maui County’s Department of Public Works has issued a determination of no significant environmental impacts for a $73 million project to extend Waiʻale Road 1.6 miles in Waikapū. The finding and completion of an environmental assessment pave the way for the construction of the future Waikapū Country Town master-planned development.

The proposed southerly extension will stretch 8,600 feet from the current end of Waiʻale Road at East Waiko Road, crossing former sugarcane fields before connecting with Honoapiʻilani Highway south of the Maui Tropical Plantation. The project is a public-private partnership between Maui County and developers. It’s designed to accommodate new housing and commercial growth while improving overall traffic flow in the area.

The new 80-foot-wide road will provide access to 1,433 new homes, including 500 affordable units — a significant step toward addressing Maui’s dire housing shortage. The master plan also includes space for neighborhood retail, commercial businesses, a school, and recreational areas like parks and open spaces.

According to an environmental assessment, the roadway is critical to preventing worsening traffic congestion as the area experiences urban growth. Without the extension, traffic conditions are expected to deteriorate, making the project a vital piece of the region’s infrastructure. The road will feature two vehicle lanes, shoulder bikeways, sidewalks, a shared-use path, and underground utilities. It will also incorporate grassy swales for stormwater runoff management. To handle traffic efficiently, four intersections along the route will be evaluated for various configurations, including roundabouts or traffic signals. A new bridge will also be constructed to cross Waikapū Stream.

A map of Waikapu Country Town shows rural, single-family, cottage home lots, along with country town mixed-use and commercial buildings. The Waiʻale Road extension is at lower right. PC: Waikapū Country Town presentation

The project is a collaborative effort between Maui County and the developers, with both parties committed to supporting the roadway extension and providing more affordable housing. In March 2024, the Maui County Council approved a $14 million loan from the county’s Affordable Housing Fund to help finance the first phase of the Waikapū Country Town development, which includes 212 low-income rental units. This funding is part of a larger $113 million investment needed for the initial buildout.

Land for the roadway is primarily owned by Waiʻale 905 Partners LLC, Waiko Baseyard LLC, and Maui County. Construction is anticipated to take 18 to 24 months and is scheduled to begin late this year, following the acquisition of all necessary permits and approvals.

The county’s planning consultant for the project is Munekiyo Hiraga.