Pre-conference events slated Thursday ahead of Holomua 2025, Ko‘i Awards

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCoC) is rolling out pre-conference gatherings ahead of Holomua 2025 and the Ko‘i Awards Gala, set for Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the Grand Wailea Maui.

The first event, a “Talk Story & Mixer” at Palm Bar & Bites, will be held Thursday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore. Admission is $30, and registration is available at bit.ly/MNHCCevents. This is designed to be a casual networking event.

A second pre-conference session, “Planning for College: A Workshop for Parents & Families,” takes place Saturday, Aug. 30, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The virtual workshop, led by Dr. Trisha Kehaulani Watson-Sproat, will offer parents practical tools for helping their keiki through the college application and financial aid process. The workshop is free for MNHCoC members and Holomua 2025 registrants, with advance registration required at bit.ly/holomua2025college.

“These pre-conference gatherings are just the beginning,” said MNHCoC President Kainoa Horcajo. “We are committed to offering a series of meaningful events that will engage, inspire and prepare Holomua 2025 participants. Whether through cultural, educational or networking opportunities, our goal is to provide valuable experiences that strengthen our community long before the conference itself.”

MNHCoC also announced an extension of its early bird sponsorship deadline to Sept. 30, 2025. Organizations that commit by that date will receive a 10% discount. Sponsorships help fund participation for students, kūpuna, fire survivors and Native Hawaiian-owned startups.

Holomua 2025 will include cultural protocols, a full-day business conference with workshops and panels, a Mākeke marketplace and the Ko‘i Awards Gala recognizing leadership, cultural stewardship and community uplift.

For sponsorship details, contact Kayla Shaw at 808-281-8003 or treasurer@mnhcoc.org. More information is available at www.holomua2025.org.