The Westin Maui & Lahaina Brewing Company launch collaborative beer ‘P.S. Aloha’

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali has partnered with Lahaina Brewing Company to debut “P.S. Aloha,” a collaborative beer brewed exclusively for the resort. Launching over the Labor Day weekend, the collaboration will be celebrated with special activations, including a community-inspired Trivia Night, live performances by a new line up of Maui musicians, and oceanfront game day specials at Hale Moʻolelo.

“The collaboration with Lahaina Brewing Company, along with our upcoming entertainment lineup, is all about bringing people together and creating a dynamic space to honor Maui’s culture and uplift local talent on the island,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager at The Westin Maui.

P.S. Aloha is a crisp, Kölsch-style ale kissed with tropical notes of lime, coconut, and papaya – an apt tribute to the warmth, presence, and spirit of West Maui. As an added touch, each pour comes with a custom-designed postcard, encouraging guests to pause, reflect, and share a note with loved ones back home.

“Reflecting Westin Maui’s values of mindfulness and authentic connection, it’s a subtle nod to the timeless art of simple handwritten postcards,” according to the announcement.

P.S. Aloha will be on tap at Hale Mo‘olelo. During the launch over Labor Day weekend and beyond, guests can look forward to several activations:

Sunday, Aug. 31 | Trivia Night: Westin Maui will host a special Trivia Night at The Lānai, paying tribute to the popular community gatherings once held at Koholā Brewery in Lahaina. By bringing Trivia Night to the resort, The Westin Maui and Lahaina Brewing Company are hoping to revive this beloved community tradition, so that friends, visitors and ‘ohana can once again gather for laughs, friendly competition, and locally-crafted brews.

Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day) | New Music Line Up with Joshua Kahula: Hale Mo‘olelo welcomes Maui’s Joshua Kahula, lead singer of the award-winning band Nuff Sedd as its new curator of live entertainment. Known for his dynamic range of influences—ska, reggae, funk, R&B, rock, and pop— Kahula will curate a lineup that will spotlight local Maui musicians, and provide a stage for artists to share their talent with a global audience.

“Music is one of the most powerful ways we share the aloha spirit, and I’m honored to bring Maui’s musicians to this beautiful stage at Hale Mo‘olelo,” said Kahula. “This lineup is about celebrating the diversity of our sound and giving both guests and locals a chance to connect through music that comes straight from the heart of our island.”

Sunday, Sept. 7 | Football Season Activations: Hale Mo‘olelo will become Maui’s game day viewing destination, with big-screen TVs, surround sound and unforgettable ocean views. Guests can enjoy island-style mimosas, a selection of hearty breakfast favorites like the West Side Breakfast Burrito and Loco Moco, and island spins on game-day bites from fresh seafood to savory handhelds.

For more information, visit http://www.westinmaui.com.