West Maui YMCA Resource Center applies for Certificate of Occupancy

New Lahaina facility to host more than 20 nonprofit partners serving youth, kupuna and families.

Maui Family YMCA has applied for a Certificate of Occupancy for the new West Maui YMCA Resource Center. Renovations to the 6,500-square-foot facility located at 226 Kupuohi Street in Lahaina have been completed and have successfully passed all required inspections. The Center is anticipated to open in mid-September.

Once open, the Resource Center will serve as a hub for the community, hosting more than 20 nonprofit partners providing services in areas such as mental health, youth development, kupuna services and more.

“The West Maui YMCA Resource Center represents a community coming together to serve one another,” said Steve Scraggs, Chief Executive Officer, Maui Family YMCA. “We look forward to welcoming our partners, families, and neighbors into a safe space where everyone can find support, connection, and opportunity.”

Nonprofit and community organizations interested in programs and services at the new facility are encouraged to contact Jaylou Cabrera, Director of the West Maui YMCA Resource Center, at jaylou.cabrera@mauiymca.org.

The West Maui YMCA Resource Center is made possible through the generosity of private donors, the Rotary Club of Maui, and a grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.