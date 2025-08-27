One lane on North Kīhei Road to close overnight for safety improvements

Maui Now graphic.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises road users that one lane in either direction on North Kīhei Road will be closed from 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 28 to 5 a.m., Friday, Aug. 29 for safety improvements.

The closures will be in the vicinity of the Keālia Coastal Boardwalk. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Crews will be installing rumble strips and tuff curbs which will assist motorists in maintaining their speeds and remaining in their respective lanes of travel.

Motorists have been observed reaching a speed of up to 54 mph in the 35 mph speed limit zone, according to transportation officials. Vehicles have also been reported making left turns into and out of the Keālia Coastal Boardwalk parking lot, which is prohibited and marked with signs.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control devices and signs and drive carefully around the workers.