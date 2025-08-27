Schatz joins Ka Pewa podcast to talk about housing challenges and solutions

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation announced its latest episode of the Ka Pewa podcast, featuring US Sen. Brian Schatz in conversation with host Kanoa Leahey. The podcast series is dedicated to exploring Hawaiʻi’s most pressing issues through candid, community-driven conversations, and this discussion centers on one of Hawaiʻi’s most urgent challenges: housing.

In the episode, Senator Schatz emphasizes the need to rethink outdated policies that limit growth and affordability. He highlights the importance of increasing density in Hawaiʻi’s urban cores to “keep the country country” and reaffirms his commitment to “fight like hell” to protect local families’ ability to live and thrive in Hawaiʻi, alongside the state’s transition to clean energy.

Since its launch, Ka Pewa has featured a series of conversations with leaders, practitioners, and community voices who are engaging solution-oriented conversations to help their community move forward.

Ka Pewa takes its name from the traditional Hawaiian butterfly patch used to repair broken pieces, a symbol of restoring strength and function through care and community. The podcast aspires to serve a similar purpose by bringing people together to mend divides and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s future.

“We created the Ka Pewa podcast to serve as a safe and open space for the difficult conversations that matter most to the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Keanu Lau Hee, senior director of the HCF Maui Recover Effort. “Starting on Maui with housing, a challenge that touches every family, we hope to bring these conversations to each isladn, bridging gaps and building common ground around issues that can feel daunting but are essential to our future.”

Listeners can tune into Ka Pewa on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major platforms.