The Westin Maui debuts new Wailele Lūʻau menu inspired by Maui’s culinary traditions

Westin Maui Resort & Spa. Photo Courtesy Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali has launched a revamped Wailele Lūʻau menu, crafted to reflect the authentic flavors and cultural heritage of Maui. Travelers can also book their complete getaway with the resort’s Lūʻau Package, which bundles accommodations with two lūʻau tickets.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Kā‘anapali Beach, the Wailele Lūʻau has been awarded the #5 spot for Best Lūʻau in Hawai‘i in USA Today’s 10Best’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. The new menu elevates the traditional lūʻau experience with an array of dishes honoring Maui’s land and sea. New highlights include:

Kā‘anapali Ahi Poke with limu and shiso leaf

with limu and shiso leaf Steamed Opakapaka with ginger peppercorn beurre blanc, green onion and cilantro

with ginger peppercorn beurre blanc, green onion and cilantro Kalbi short ribs with miso butter mushrooms, pickled onions, and a sticky sesame soy glaze

with miso butter mushrooms, pickled onions, and a sticky sesame soy glaze Hulihuli Chicken topped with yakitori sauce and a Hawaiian pineapple relish

topped with yakitori sauce and a Hawaiian pineapple relish Local-inspired sides like Moloka‘i sweet potatoes with toasted coconut cream, somen noodle salad, and Hawaiian fried rice with crispy Spam

like Moloka‘i sweet potatoes with toasted coconut cream, somen noodle salad, and Hawaiian fried rice with crispy Spam Tropical desserts including pineapple upside down cake, lilikoi cheesecake bars, coconut chocolate cake, and gluten-free and dairy-free mango panna cotta

Guests can elevate their time on Maui with the resort’s Lūʻau Package. The package bundles one of Westin Maui’s stunning rooms with two Wailele Lūʻau ʻOhana Seating Tickets. The tickets include all access to the buffet and unlimited drinks. For guests 21 and over, a full bar with unlimited beer, wine, and island cocktails is also included.

Beyond the spectacular lūʻau experience, guests at the Westin Maui can enjoy a host of premium amenities: six stunning pools on the oceanfront including a serene adults-only section, luxury cabanas, a full-service Heavenly Spa, direct beach access, and proximity to world-class golf and shopping in the heart of Ka‘anapali.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hnmwi-the-westin-maui-resort-and-spa-kaanapali/dining