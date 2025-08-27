Wailuku First Friday opens Festivals of Aloha: celebrating Maui products with GoFarm Hawaiʻi Pop-Up

Einei. PC: courtesy

Wailuku First Friday returns on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m., ushering in the Festivals of Aloha with a vibrant evening dedicated to community, culture and connection to the land.

Farmers Market – Inside the Wailuku Garage, this month’s event spotlights Maui grown and made products, a special pop-up market in collaboration with GoFarm Hawaiʻi, featuring a variety of products grown and crafted right here on Maui. The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union and the Maui Farmers Support Network helped to bring this showcase to life. Together, event organizers say they aim to highlight the richness of Maui-made and Maui-grown offerings directly to the local ʻohana.

Keeping the energy flowing, DJ Z will be spinning the tracks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The evening’s live entertainment includes the celebrated trio, Ei Nei. Comprised of Dane Fujiwara (Wailuku), Grant Kono (Oneawa), and ʻEkolu Chang (Kāne‘ohe), they’re known for their smooth vocal blend, rich harmonies, and award-winning music rooted in Hawaiian tradition with an eye toward the future.

Also taking the stage is Antonio “Akoni” Robles, a Wailuku native and the champion of the 22nd annual Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest (2024).

Check out Sketchy Booth and the Labubu Party at Mystery Maui. From 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in front of the ʻĪao Theatre, Sae Design will host a Community Mural Activity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Market Street will bustle with local artisans, ‘ono food from restaurants and trucks, and an array of Maui vendors. Free parking is available at the Wailuku Garage after 6 p.m. (entrance on Church Street between Vineyard and Main).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Market Street closes to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m.; cars parked in the closure area will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Note: Wailuku First Friday will take a pause in October and looks forward to returning on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku First Friday is supported by the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, and KPOA 93.5 FM. For more information, visit www.wailukufirstfriday.com.