Former Mayor Victorino will lead Maui County Fair Parade as Grand Marshal on Oct. 2

Former Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. File: Maui County Fair Facebook photos.

Former Mayor Michael Victorino will lead the Maui County Fair Parade as Grand Marshal, according to an announcement by Mayor Richard Bissen. The iconic parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Kahului, marking the start of the four-day 98th Maui County Fair.

Applications for parade mobile units, marching units and walkers are being accepted now through noon Friday, Sept. 12, by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mauicountyparade. Parade participation is first-come, first-served as space is limited.

Maui County Fair Parade. File: Maui County Fair Facebook photos.

“The Maui County Fair and Parade have created so many cherished memories for my ‘ohana and for families across Maui Nui,” former Mayor Victorino said. “Bringing it back for our community is something I’ve remained deeply committed to, and I’m grateful to continue the legacy of this fun-filled, family tradition for Maui County.”

Mayor Victorino’s decades of dedication to the Maui County Fair have helped shape this ʻohana tradition into one of Maui’s most cherished gatherings. In recognition of his contributions, Mayor Bissen is proud to honor him as this year’s Parade Grand Marshal for all he has done for the fair and the people of Maui County.

“Mayor Victorino’s legacy is deeply tied to the Maui County Fair, where for decades he championed this ʻohana tradition for the people of Maui County,” Mayor Bissen said. “Through his commitment and vision, he has helped ensure the fair remains a celebration for the people of Maui County — a place where generations come together, our culture and history are honored, and lasting memories are created.”

This year’s Maui County Fair Parade will begin at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus, turn right onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue and proceed to Kanaloa Avenue. “Best Of Awards” will recognize top entrants in the following categories: walking / marching unit > 50; walking / marching unit < 50; mobile; walking / mobile; and overall.

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years to feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at War Memorial Special Events Complex.

For information on the fair and parade, call the fair administrative office at 808-214-6120 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or visit https://www.themauifair.com/.