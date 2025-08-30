Josh Hargrove of West Maui Resort & Spa is among new class of Pacific Century Fellows

Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is pictured here (middle) receiving the Silver Slipper Award from Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk Co-Chair Eric Duff (left) general manager of the Hyatt Vacation Club at Kāʻanapali Beach, along with Co-Chair Selawe Tau (right) at an awards event held earlier this year.

The Pacific Century Fellows Program announced the selection of its 19th class of Fellows, comprised of 36 outstanding and talented men and women.

Modeled after the prestigious White House Fellows program, the Pacific Century Fellows (PCF) is the signature initiative of the nonprofit Fund for the Pacific Century. Founded in 1996 by former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann, PCF has grown into Hawaiʻi’s landmark leadership development program. It brings together a diverse group of emerging leaders, enhances civic engagement, and builds lasting networks while exploring the most pressing issues facing our community.

This year’s Fellows were chosen through a competitive process by a blue-ribbon panel of judges. Representing the broad professional and individual diversity of Hawaiʻi—from government and education to health care, business, and the nonprofit sector—the new class reflects the energy, intelligence, and leadership ability of Hawaiʻi’s next generation. Most importantly, each Fellow has demonstrated the potential to make significant contributions to the future of our islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hannemann, himself a White House Fellow (1983–84), said: “With our 19th class of Fellows, we continue to build on the cadre of just over 500 bright and energetic alumni who are making meaningful contributions to Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region. The judges are to be commended for selecting this exceptional group from a very competitive pool of applicants. Throughout the year, Fellows will engage with senior policymakers and community leaders, exchange ideas and perspectives, and participate in site visits and collaborative projects. Last year marked a significant milestone when fellows and alumni participated in the program’s first international visit — a trip to the Philippines that included a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In 2026, a trip to South Korea is being planned so that fellows will continue to connect with other emerging leaders across the Pacific.”

Those selected include:

Chad Asato , Director of Corporate Strategy, Hawaiian Electric

, Director of Corporate Strategy, Hawaiian Electric Pōhai Nuʻuhiwa Campbell , Partner, Cades Schutte, LLP

, Partner, Cades Schutte, LLP Heather de la Garza , Pre-construction Manager, Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc.

, Pre-construction Manager, Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc. Kyle Dowd , Attorney, Office of Kyle T. Dowd, LLLC

, Attorney, Office of Kyle T. Dowd, LLLC Stephen Enos , Vice President, Bank of Hawaiʻi

, Vice President, Bank of Hawaiʻi Claudia Fernandez , Executive Vice President, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi

, Executive Vice President, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi Chris Fong , Senior Associate, Tradewind Capital

, Senior Associate, Tradewind Capital Scott Fuji , Ways and Means Committee Clerk, Hawaiʻi State Senate

, Ways and Means Committee Clerk, Hawaiʻi State Senate Sharon Hanamoto , Senior Development Management, Kobayashi Group

, Senior Development Management, Kobayashi Group Josh Hargrove , (Maui) General Manager, Westin Maui Resort and Spa

, (Maui) General Manager, Westin Maui Resort and Spa Lance Hirai , Associate Principal, G70

, Associate Principal, G70 Kimberly Hults , Director of Marketing & Outreach Relations, College of Engineering, University of Hawaiʻi

, Director of Marketing & Outreach Relations, College of Engineering, University of Hawaiʻi Christie Izutsu, M.D., Physician, Kidney Clinic of Hawaiʻi

M.D., Physician, Kidney Clinic of Hawaiʻi Summer Kaiawe , Partner, Watanabe Ing LLP

, Partner, Watanabe Ing LLP Andrew Kwon , Vice President & Director, Central Pacific Bank

, Vice President & Director, Central Pacific Bank Randi Lau , Director of Business Development, Seal Masters of Hawaiʻi

, Director of Business Development, Seal Masters of Hawaiʻi Jon Lee , Principal, WCIT Architecture

, Principal, WCIT Architecture Thomas Lee, Director of Government Partnerships, Hawaiʻi Data Collaborative

Director of Government Partnerships, Hawaiʻi Data Collaborative Nicole Lim , Executive Director, Movers and Shakas

, Executive Director, Movers and Shakas Marissa Machida , Vice President, Bank of Hawaiʻi

, Vice President, Bank of Hawaiʻi Lauren Matsumoto , Representative, Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives

, Representative, Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives Heather Miyasato , Vice President – Health Finance, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association

, Vice President – Health Finance, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association Patricia Chang Moad , Managing Director, Continental Assets Management

, Managing Director, Continental Assets Management James Odan , Vice President and Manager, First Hawaiian Bank

, Vice President and Manager, First Hawaiian Bank Constancio Paranal III, Director, Office of Grants & Innovation, City and County of Honolulu

Director, Office of Grants & Innovation, City and County of Honolulu Naadia Puri, Government Affairs Liaison, US Navy-Command Region Hawaiʻi

Government Affairs Liaison, US Navy-Command Region Hawaiʻi Marissa Ross , Sales Executive, Standard Textile

, Sales Executive, Standard Textile Naki Sabas , Executive Director, Native Hawaiian Organizations Association

, Executive Director, Native Hawaiian Organizations Association Matt Sasai , Senior Director, The Queen’s Health Systems

, Senior Director, The Queen’s Health Systems Ian Scheuring , Deputy Director of Communications, Mayor’s Office, City and County of Honolulu

, Deputy Director of Communications, Mayor’s Office, City and County of Honolulu Kainalu Severson , Chief Risk and Operating Officer, Child and Family Services

, Chief Risk and Operating Officer, Child and Family Services Darin Tann , (Kauai) General Manager, Keoki’s Paradise

, (Kauai) General Manager, Keoki’s Paradise Mark Towill , Owner and President, Hawaiʻi Nautical, Inc.

, Owner and President, Hawaiʻi Nautical, Inc. Liann Unebasami , Vice President, Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union

, Vice President, Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union Valerie Wang , Senior Director & Area Vice President, Kaiser Permanente

, Senior Director & Area Vice President, Kaiser Permanente Gregg Yamauchi, Director, Alexander & Baldwin

The program will launch with a two-day retreat on September 26–27, featuring seminars, discussions, and opportunities for Fellows to shape their agenda for the year ahead. Monthly sessions will then focus on critical issues such as crime, education, the environment, the economy, and the role of the military in Hawaiʻi. The overarching goal is to nurture relationships among individuals who are committed to exploring creative and constructive solutions to far-reaching challenges, positively influencing the quality of life in Hawaiʻi.