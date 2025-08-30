‘Mai Ka Pūnana Mai’ podcast delivers conversations spoken in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi
ʻAha Pūnana Leo’s Hawaiian language podcast Mai Ka Pūnana Mai is gaining momentum, drawing new listeners and expanding its reach with fresh episodes of its ʻŌlelo Makuahine series, entirely in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.
With an engaged following on Instagram and episodes streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and more, the podcast delivers real conversations, practical strategies, and cultural insight from Hawaiian-speaking homes.
The current series, ʻŌlelo Makuahine, amplifies the voices of the lāhui — featuring parents, educators, musicians, and culture-bearers. Recent and upcoming guests include:
Ēweleiʻula Wong, professional surfer and language advocate
Hilinaʻi Sai-Dudoit, educator at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Helemano Ishibashi, founding kumu at Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino
Beau Shishido, musician and Hawaiian language learner
Holeka Inaba, Kaiapuni student and County Council Member of Hawaiʻi County
Kalehua Krug, traditional tattooist and school principal
ʻIkaʻaka Nāhuewai, musician
Since its launch, Mai Ka Pūnana Mai has become both a go-to resource and a relatable source of entertainment for individuals, families, and educators committed to normalizing ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi in everyday life. Each episode continues that mission with down-to-earth dialogue, cultural insight, and community connection.