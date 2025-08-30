Maui Surf Forecast for August 31, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:10 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:30 AM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores is expected to steadily decline Sunday into Monday as the south swell fades, returning to background levels by early next week along south facing shores. Surf along north facing shores will see a small, short-period swell expected to arrive late this weekend. This swell will be overshadowed by longer period energy out of the northwest starting Monday night. This swell should peak on Tuesday and could produce surf heights near the September average of 4 to 6 feet. A reinforcing pulse out of the north is possible around the same time the northwest swell arrives. A mix of north and northwest swells are expected next Tuesday through Thursday. Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores due to gentle to moderate trade winds persisting through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

