Missing person: Man known to frequent Kahului reported missing by family

Gage Noss

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Gage Noss, 34, known to frequent Kahului.

Noss was reported missing by a family member after not being in contact for three months. His family is concerned for his safety and well-being, as it is unusual for him not to contact them for an extended period. Noss last spoke to his family on Monday, May 12, 2025, via phone; he was last seen on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Pāʻia.

Noss is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Noss’ whereabouts, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-024794.