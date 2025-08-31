Roseanne Barr selling Big Island macadamia nut farm once the site of her reality TV show

Roseanne Barr is selling her Big Island macadamia nut farm and home, ending nearly two decades of ownership at a property central to controversy for the television star.

Barr purchased the 46-acre property in Honokaʻa in 2007 for $1.78 million, according to property records. It became the backdrop of her 2011 Lifetime reality series “Roseanne’s Nuts.”

Barr has listed the property for $1.95 million on Deep Blue HI.

The acreage is filled with mature macadamia orchards, as well as avocado, finger lime, apple banana and tangerine trees. There are also multiple structures, including a four-bedroom, 2,716-square-foot home, a pool with a waterslide and adjacent pool house and a free-standing art studio, according to the listing.

The farm is active and could become an agricultural enterprise or regenerative homestead.

The sale marks Barr’s most visible move away from the Big Island, where she has kept a low profile in recent years.

But in 2011, Barr’s time on the island sparked controversy during the same year “Roseanne’s Nuts” aired. She filed a temporary restraining order against a neighbor, citing escalating tensions. That same year, Hawaiʻi County cited her for unpermitted grading and other violations on the property.

Both incidents made statewide news and cemented the farm’s place in local lore.

