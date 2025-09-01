Maui Surf Forecast for September 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 04:06 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf will continue along north facing shores due to a short- to medium- period north swell. This swell will quickly be overshadowed by longer- period energy out of the northwest starting tonight. The northwest swell will peak Tuesday afternoon. A reinforcing pulse out of the north should arrive around the same time the northwest swell arrives. A mix of north and northwest swells are expected to continue thereafter, keeping north shore surf elevated, but slowly declining, through Thursday. Surf along south facing shores will continue to decline through today as the south swell fades, despite a slight boost from short period southeast energy. Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores persisting through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

