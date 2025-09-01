Polynesian Voyaging Society and ALOHA Collection launch special edition collab honoring Hōkūleʻa’s 50th

Hōkūleʻa sailing into a sunset while on a voyage. (Screenshot from video/Polynesian Voyaging Society)

In celebration of Hōkūleʻa’s 50th birthday and the upcoming anniversary of her legendary 1976 maiden voyage to Tahiti, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced a special collaboration with ALOHA Collection. Together, they have created a limited-edition line of Splash-Proof travel bags and apparel that pay tribute to Hōkūleʻa’s enduring legacy of exploration, connection, and cultural pride.

The limited-edition collection debuted at a public launch event on Aug. 20 at Bishop Museum’s Kaiwiʻula Night Market. The limited-edition collection is available online here while supplies last.

All proceeds will go to the Polynesian Voyaging Society and its mission to perpetuate the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential educational programs that inspire students and their communities to respect and care for themselves, each other, and their natural and cultural environments.

The ALOHA Collection design team spent months working closely with the Polynesian Voyaging Society to research the history of Hōkūleʻa, the people behind her creation, the purpose of her voyages, and the symbols that define her movement. Drawing inspiration from archival articles, photographs, and past creative campaigns from PVS, the result is a product line that weaves storytelling, symbolism, and pride into every detail.

The collection includes:

“Kanalima” Cutie – A two-sided pouch with the Hōkūleʻa 50th Anniversary logo on one side and “1975” on the other.

“Waʻa Kaulua” reversible Small Pouch – One side features ALOHA Collection original artwork of the legendary voyaging canoe, and the inside includes words from Hōkūleʻa’s Mele Kāhea “A Honua, a Hokua o ka ʻAle,” a revered chant written by Cody Pueo Pata.

Hōkūleʻa Dopp Kit – Featuring “Hōkūleʻa” in its original 1975 typeface, paired with excerpts from Hōkūleʻa’s Mele Kāhea.

Kealaikahiki Max Pouch (Reversible) – In honor of the maiden deep-sea voyage, the exterior design includes “1976 Hōkūleʻa” and a map of the Hawaiʻi to Tahiti voyage; interior includes words from Hōkūleʻa’s Mele Kāhea.

“Waʻa Kaulua” Day Tripper – Illustrated with ALOHA Collection original artwork of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa.

“Holomoana” Weekender – Featuring navigation birds and lyrics from Hōkūleʻa’s Mele Kāhea.

“Holomoana” Backpack – Including the navigation birds and language from the chant.

“Kealaikahiki” Reversible Tote – Featuring the 1976 voyage map and, inside, the Hōkūleʻa x ALOHA Collection logo.

“Holomoana” Mid Pouch (Reversible) – One side displays the 50th anniversary logo; the other showcases canoe artwork and chant text.

“Hōkūleʻa” Mini Hip Pack – Featuring “Hōkūleʻa” in original vintage text paired with navigation birds.

Apparel – Including a T-shirt with the ALOHA Collection logo on the front and the 1976 voyage map on the back; a crewneck shirt with the ALOHA Collection logo on the front, the Hōkūleʻa logo on the sleeve, and words from Hōkūleʻa’s mele kāhea on the back.

Limited Edition Cap – Featuring the Hōkūleʻa x ALOHA Collection collaboration logo.

“The journey of Hōkūleʻa reawakened a movement that transcended generations and reconnected us to our identity,” said ALOHA Collection co-founder Heather Aiu. “In honor of her 50th birthday, we are proud to share a special collaboration that pays tribute to that legacy. This collection celebrates the spirit of exploration, connection, and cultural pride that Hōkūleʻa continues to carry across the Pacific and around the world.”

Aiu has a personal connection with Hōkūleʻa. Her uncle, the late Dr. Patrick Aiu was a Hōkūleʻa crewmember who served as the on-board doctor on Hōkūleʻa’s early voyages.