Residents encouraged to attend in-person Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 3

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

A status update by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on the transfer of wildfire debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui.

Plans for Hawaiian Electric Co.’s initial area of underground conversion and other hardening projects in West Maui.

Updates from the County Office of Recovery on applications for the Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs funded by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and other topics.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF and Department of Planning; Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), USACE, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.