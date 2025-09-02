Update/contained: Brush fire near Piʻihana Road in Wailuku

Update: The fire near Piʻihana Road was declared contained at 3:28 p.m., per command.

Previous post: Brush fire reported at 3:09 PM near Piʻihana Rd in Wailuku. Currently, no evacuation orders are in place. However, if you need extra time, begin preparing to leave now. Smoke impacts may be present. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. First Responders are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work. The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com