Hawaiʻi enforces new law to combat discriminatory calls to law enforcement

The Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission and the Department of Law Enforcement announced that Hawaiʻi’s new law — Act 259 — legislation aimed at preventing the misuse of emergency services to target individuals based on race, gender identity or other protected class — officially goes into effect across the state.

Signed into law by Governor Josh Green on July 1, 2025, Act 259 establishes a civil remedy for individuals harmed by discriminatory reporting to law enforcement.

Under the new law, affected individuals may file a lawsuit against any person who knowingly causes a law enforcement officer to come to a location to contact a person on the basis of their race, gender identity or other protected class. Successful plaintiffs shall be awarded damages of no less than $1,000 plus attorneys’ fees and costs.

“A core value of the DLE is to honor the rights of all individuals. Any fraudulent reporting, which includes seeking law enforcement assistance with the intent to discriminate or otherwise cause harm to another based on a protected class is contrary to DLE’s mission to stand for safety with respect for all,” said DLE Director Mike Lambert.

“This legislation is about upholding the fundamental rights and dignity of all people rooted in Hawaiʻi’s foundational values,” said HCRC Executive Director Marcus L. Kawatachi. “Discriminatory reporting is a serious issue that can have devastating consequences for individuals and communities.”

What You Should Know:

A lawsuit may be filed against anyone who knowingly causes a law enforcement officer to come to a location to contact another individual with the intent to harass, humiliate or infringe upon a person’s rights based on a protected class.

Protected classes include race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, national origin, place of birth, sex, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Affected individuals may seek relief in civil court, including injunctions, damages (no less than $1,000), punitive damages, coverage of attorneys’ fees and costs.

For more information about Act 259, visit labor.hawaii.gov/hcrc/publications and DLE’s website at law.hawaii.gov/resources/act-259-2025-relating-to-discrimination/.

