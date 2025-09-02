Imua Onipāʻa launches inaugural workforce development cohort at Kahului YMCA

Imua Onipāʻa cohort meeting. PC: courtesy

Imua Onipāʻa celebrated a milestone as it welcomed its first in-person workforce development cohort at the Kahului YMCA, bringing together participants from Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

The program, designed to build career pathways and overcome systemic barriers, marked the beginning of a new chapter in advancing workforce resilience across Hawaiʻi.

The day was filled with energy, collaboration, and breakthroughs. Participants shared “ah-ha” moments as they realized how Imua Onipāʻa’s unique blend of mentorship, skills training, and partner support will help them navigate what program leaders call the “career chasm”, the critical gap between training and sustainable, high-quality employment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gary Albitz, Managing Director, reflected on the day saying, “For years, we’ve known that many talented individuals are eager to step into high-demand careers but face systemic roadblocks. Seeing participants connect with resources, mentors, and each other today shows that those barriers can be broken.”

Nicholas Winfrey, Executive Director of Imua Onipāʻa said, “This cohort represents the future of Hawaiʻi’s workforce. What inspired me most was the resilience and determination of each participant. Together with our partners, we’re building more than career opportunities, we’re building long-term pathways for families and communities to thrive.”

A participant from the cohort said, “I am so thankful for Imua Onipāʻa. I wanted to upgrade my career path, but I wasn’t sure where to start. As Native Hawaiian, I was looking for an organization that would help me uplift myself so I could find professional opportunities that support me and allow me to continue to support my community. Imua Onipāʻa fit the bill. The staff are open, honest and, above all, responsive. They understand the challenges that Hawaii professionals may face. I’m humbled to be part of this initial cohort. I know through connection, creativity, and collaboration, each of us will be successful on our career paths.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cohort launch marks the first step in an 18-month pilot designed to expand into a full Center of Excellence. Participants will engage in technical training, mentorship, and community-based projects, preparing them for careers in sectors such as technology, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Imua Onipāʻa is a Maui-based nonprofit dedicated to creating equitable career pathways across Hawaiʻi. Through training, mentorship, and wraparound support, the organization equips local residents with the skills and confidence to thrive in high-demand industries.

To support Imua Onipāʻa’s work or learn more visit www.imuaonipaa.org.