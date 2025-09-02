Maui Weather Forecast for September 02, 2025





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 88. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. East winds up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 74 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 74 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trade winds will bring a drier more stable air mass over the island chain through the remainder of the week. Light showers over windward and mauka locations can be expected in the overnight and early morning hours. Most leeward areas will be rather dry with sea breezes producing afternoon clouds and a few showers, especially on the Big Island.

Discussion

Currently, looking at radar and satellite we have some scattered showers moving across the state, with some low level clouds moving into the Big Island and Maui. A weak surface ridge parked north of Kauai will maintain light to moderate trades. An upper- level low northwest of the state will begin to creep northward and allow a strong mid- level ridge, to bring stable conditions to the entire state. Most leeward areas will be rather dry, but sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and a few showers, mainly on the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Windward and mauka showers will be possible overnight into the early morning hours. Little change is expected to the somewhat dry trade wind flow through the coming weekend.

With the latest National Hurricane Center update we now have Hurricane Kiko in the East Pacific basin. Hurricane Kiko is moving due west at 7 MPH and should cross into the Central Pacific basin (140W) Friday or Saturday. It remains too early to tell what, if any, impacts this system might have on local weather as it nears the islands early next week.

Aviation

Light to moderate trades through the rest of the week. Low cigs and SHRA expected over windward and mauka areas. Sea breezes with some showers over leeward locations possible in the afternoon hours. While MVFR conds are always possible in SHRA, VFR should prevail.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

Weak surface ridge to the north will remain nearly stationary and maintain moderate to locally fresh trade winds through the forecast period with some localized sea breezes, especially across leeward waters.

Elevated surf will continue along north facing shores with a mix of a short to medium period north swell, and a small medium period northwest swell that has begun to fill in early this morning. These swells will peak this afternoon and gradually decline through Thursday. Reinforcing small short to medium period north- northwest swells are expected, keeping surf elevated through the end of the week.

Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly decline today as the current south swell fades. Background medium to long period energy will hold through the second part of the week before a small to moderate long period south-southwest swell fills in over the weekend.

Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores persisting through early next week.

Peak monthly high tides, combined with water levels running higher than predicted, may lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas Wednesday through the end of the week. Coastal Flooding will be mainly focused around the daily afternoon peak tide.

Fire weather

Dry conditions return today with trade winds remaining in the light to moderate range keeping the state below critical fire weather thresholds this week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!