New Director of Marketing and Communications for The Nature Conservancy

Evelyn Wight at TNC Workday – Paepae o Heʻeia. PC: TNC / Sean Marrs

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Hawaiʻi and Palmyra welcomes Evelyn Wight as the chapter’s new Director of Marketing and Communications.

Wight is described as an enthusiastic communications strategist with deep experience designing and executing integrated marketing, media and engagement campaigns. She will bring innovative storytelling and reputation management to Hawaiʻi and Palmyra, as well to Micronesia and Polynesia, within TNC’s Pacific Division.

Wight previously served as Strategic Communications Manager and Senior Communications Manager with Hawaiʻi and Palmyra, where she collaborated on community partnerships and capacity building, produced video and digital content, managed earned and social media, managed crisis communications, contributed to policy initiatives, refined storytelling to uplift Indigenous voices and led communications partnerships for multi-agency projects.

Ulalia Woodside Lee, Executive Director for TNC in Hawaiʻi and Palmyra said, “We are thrilled to welcome Evelyn to our executive team. Her leadership, innovation and collaborative approach will help amplify our efforts to preserve Hawaiʻi’s lands and waters through biocultural conservation. Her excellent relationships and creative thinking will elevate our impact in Hawaiʻi, at Palmyra Atoll and across the Pacific.”

Wight has worked with national and international media, including BBC, New York Times, Washington Post, PBS and Fortune as well as local and regional outlets. She curated TNC participation in events such as Festival of the Pacific, Merrie Monarch and Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi. And most recently, she was part of the policy coalition that worked toward successful passage of a Green Fee for Hawaiʻi, which will help generate $560M+ annually for conservation. Before joining TNC, Wight worked as a consultant and communications trainer for state and federal agencies on public participation, change and conflict management, hazardous and nuclear waste risk communications, organizational development and media.