State Art Museum upcoming exhibits include collaborations with Hawaiʻi Walls and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts announces a calendar of upcoming exhibits at Capitol Modern: the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The exhibits include collaborations with World Wide Walls and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, and a display of recently acquired artworks for the SFCA Art in Public Places Collection.

2025 Exhibits

Hawaiʻi Walls ‘Local’ and ‘The Earth Laughs in Flowers’

World Wide Walls and the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts present “Local” (solo show by Shar Tuiʻaso, also known as Punky Aloha) and “The Earth Laughs in Flowers” (Hawaiʻi Walls group show) at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The shows will be on view in the second floor Turnaround Gallery Wednesday, Sept. 17 – Saturday Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 during museum hours. This is Shar Tuiʻaso’s first solo show. Talk with artist Woes on Thursday, Sept, 18, 6–8 p.m.

Contact for World Wide Walls: WorldWideWalls.com/contact

Contact for Shar Tuiʻaso: PunkyAloha.com/contact

Technique and Texture

A mini-exhibit on the ground floor (across from the gift shop), “Technique and Texture” is a small survey of traditional printmaking mediums combined with a selection of collage and mixed media pieces. All artworks are from the Art in Public Places Collection of the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Co-curated by SFCA staff members Pete Powlison and José González. Through Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

House of Gongs Fil-Am Heritage Month display

A display of Filipino instruments and textiles during October for Filipino-American (Fil-Am) Heritage Month. Ground floor glass cases across from the gift shop. Exact dates to be announced.

2026 Exhibits

Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025

A signature of the MACC, the Schaefer Portrait Challenge has been held as a triennial exhibition since 2003. The Schaefer Portrait Challenge presents the unique diversity of the people of our islands through explorations in portraiture. The 2025 exhibition will travel to Oʻahu and will be on view at Capitol Modern: the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. Friday, Jan. 2 – Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Trifecta

The SFCA Art in Public Places Program, in collaboration with several local artists, presents a selection of works from the SFCA Art in Public Places Collection. Opens Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Closing date to be announced.

2026 Hawaiʻi Regional Scholastic Student Art Awards

Experience Hawaiʻi through works by Hawaiʻi teens in this annual student art competition and exhibition. Saturday, Feb. 14 – Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Additional information

Exhibit titles and dates may change. This is not intended to be a complete list of upcoming exhibits at the State Art Museum and additional exhibits may be added. Updates will be shared through the SFCA and Capitol Modern websites, newsletters, and social media accounts.

Museum hours have changed as of Aug. 1, 2025. The current schedule is Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and state government holidays. Evening hours during the first and third Fridays of the month during the First Friday and Island Pulse events, 5–9 p.m. Admission is free.

Capitol Modern: the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum is Hawaiʻi’s official state art museum, operated by the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Hawaiʻi’s state government arts agency.