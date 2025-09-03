A Night of Remembrance and Hope: Lights for Lahaina Set for this Saturday, Sept. 6

Ulu Maika

This Saturday, Sept. 6, the community will gather for Lights for Lahaina, an evening dedicated to reflection, healing, and the enduring spirit of Lahaina. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the historic grounds of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church will be transformed into a space where Maui’s ʻohana can come together to honor the past and embrace hope for the future.

Lights for Lahaina is presented by Aloha Amplified in collaboration with Mālama Maui ʻOhana Foundation and the community.

Born from the deep desire to support Lahaina after the devastation of August 2023, this gathering has been shaped by many hands and hearts joining in aloha. It will be a time to stand together, amplifying the strength from one another and the light that shines within each person, as we honor the past and look toward a brighter future.



















Program highlights include:

Entertainment Stage – Sponsored by Maui Pono Foundation, Roy & Betty Sakamoto, and Paul & Jillina Dinletir, the lineup includes the new song “Rise Up from the Ashes” written by Wilmont Kamaunu and Laura Kahaiali‘i with Dayan Kai, performed by Ulu Maika; Archie Kalepa with a message of hope; Steve Grimes with his original composition “Lahaina Town”; Nestor Ugale Jr. & Garrett Probst; Maui Music Mission and Reuben Pali; Sacred Hearts School HEARTS Dance & Hawaiiana Programs; Kahoma Stream Band; DJZ serving as MC; Lahaina’s own Violet Horne; and Hā Moments with Malia Davidson of Punawai Healing.

Lantern Illumination Activity – Sponsored by Tyler Coons Maui, attendees can decorate lanterns with personal messages of love, gratitude, or remembrance to take home as keepsakes.

Light March – A lantern-lit procession guided by Kumu Wilmont Kamaunu Kahaiali'i. Shuttles will take participants to Puʻunoa Beach for opening reflections before an approximately 1-mile walk back to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, symbolizing remembrance and resilience.

Lahaina Time Capsule – Share letters, poems, drawings, or reflections that will be sealed and opened in 2043, on the 20th anniversary of the wildfire. From kupuna to keiki, messages will also be digitally received by ʻohana to carry forward into the future.

Keiki of Lahaina – Sponsored by Pacific Media Group, keiki are invited to create art and share their "Wish for Lahaina," with submissions featured in an online tribute this December.

Lomi Lomi Healing – Traditional Hawaiian lomi lomi massage by Aunty Leni and her team from Laukanaka, offering the healing touch of this cultural practice.

Mālama Lani Stargazing – Sponsored by The Episcopal Church in Hawai'i, this guided journey features John Hughes and Lori Venus-Hughes, joined by Paanaakala "Kala" Baybayan Tanaka of Hui O Waʻa Kaulua, exploring constellations, wayfinding, and Hawaiian celestial traditions.

Youth Chill Zone – A supportive space by YouthLine where Maui's youth can relax, connect with peers, and share in a safe, welcoming environment.

Community Booths – Organizations including Ho'ola Long Term Recovery Group, Maui Nui District Scouting America, Catholic Charities, Habitat for Humanity, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Maui Humane Society, Rotary Clubs of Maui, and others will provide information and resources tied to recovery, resilience, and cultural preservation.

Local Food Vendors – Maui favorites including Aloha Made Shave Ice Co., Dee's Poi Mochi, Pastele House Maui, Penne Pasta Cafe, Smash Maui, Taste of Aloha, Wai Lemi, and Yellow Belly.

Sponsors include: Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, Sacred Hearts School, Na Kia‘i O Maui, Tyler Coons Maui, Pacific Media Group, Rotary Clubs of Maui, Polynesian Adventure, County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Maui Pono Foundation, Roy & Betty Sakamoto, Paul & Jillina Dinletir, The Episcopal Diocese of Hawaiʻi, Pasha Hawaii, Joyce Chung, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiʻi Behavioral Health Connection, Maui Paradise Properties, and Jonathan & Guacolda Zinsmeyer.

For the full schedule and event details, visit LightsforLahaina.org.