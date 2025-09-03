BOR Chair Lee’s $1M commitment doubles impact for UH Mānoa student-athletes

Gabe Lee. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

In a game-changing show of support for University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s athletic programs, two-term UH Board of Regents Chair Gabriel Lee ’80 has committed a $1 million matching gift to the athletics department’s Giving Week campaign, Sept. 6–13. The landmark donation will bolster critical resources for student-athletes and reinforce UH’s commitment to competitive excellence, academic achievement and community connection.

“This gift reflects my belief in the power of athletics to unite our community and to develop leaders on and off the field,” said Lee. “Our student-athletes represent the very best of Hawaiʻi—grit, heart and humility. I’m honored to support their journey and help strengthen the programs that have meant so much to this university and our state.”

Gabe Lee, Matt Elliott and his wife Allison, and UH President Wendy Hensel. PC: University of Hawaiʻi.

The $1 million contribution will support a combination of student-athlete development initiatives and programmatic investments aimed at enhancing competitiveness and well-being across all UH Mānoa sports.

UH President Wendy Hensel praised the gift as a meaningful catalyst for progress.

“Gabe’s exemplary generosity reflects his deep commitment to our student-athletes, and it also underscores his belief in the influential role UH plays in Hawaiʻi,” Hensel said. “His leadership sets a standard of giving that inspires others to invest in our university’s future, ensuring that excellence in athletics and academics continues to thrive for generations.”

UH Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the long-term impact of Lee’s support.

Gabe Lee with daughter Kelly Ann and wife Shirley, and Matt Elliott and wife Allison. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“We are incredibly grateful to Gabe for his vision and unwavering support,” said Elliott. “This gift not only strengthens our current programs but creates a foundation for the future of UH Athletics. It sends a powerful message to our teams, coaches and fans: we are building something lasting, and we are doing it together—Our Team. Hawaiʻi’s Team.”

Tim Dolan noted how visionary philanthropy empowers a lasting impact.

“Gabe’s gift is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when our alumni and leaders invest in UH,” said Dolan, UH vice president of advancement and CEO of UH Foundation. “Because it is a matching gift, it will inspire others to give as well—multiplying its impact and ensuring that our student-athletes have the resources they need to succeed on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

The donation comes at a time of renewed energy and strategic planning for UH Athletics, with a focus on student-athlete success, community engagement and building a sustainable, nationally competitive program.

As a long-time supporter and proud alumnus of UH, Lee has served on the Board of Regents with a passion for education, access and the influential power of sport. His latest contribution marks one of the largest individual gifts to UH Athletics in recent years.

PC: UH Athletics