County DPR seeking seasonal employees for PALS winter session from Dec. 22-Jan. 2

September 3, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
PALs.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is now accepting seasonal employment applications for the 2025 PALS winter session.

Seasonal positions will support a wide range of social, cultural, educational and recreational activities for keiki ages 5 to 12, including arts and crafts, sports, music, dance and health and safety programs.

Employees will work eight-hour shifts between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, excluding County holidays, from Dec. 22, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026. Employee training sessions will be held on various dates from Dec. 16 to 19, 2025.

Positions available include Site Coordinators, Recreation Directors, Recreation Leaders, Recreation Aides and Program Specialists.

Individuals who are passionate about working with Maui County’s youth and who demonstrate responsibility, reliability and a commitment to positive youth development are encouraged to apply online at  http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui.

For more information about the PALS program and to sign up for program alerts and updates, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/PALS or contact the PALS office at 808-270-7404.

