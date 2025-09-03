Maui News

Hāna Highway closed near Kaupakalua due to brush fire

September 3, 2025, 5:01 AM HST
Maui Fire Department. PC: Wendy Osher

Hāna Highway (360) is closed in both directions near Kaupakalua Road, due to a brush fire. A closure notice was issued by Maui police at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

