Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority names David Uchiyama as chief administrative officer

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has announced that David Uchiyama will serve as its new chief administrative officer, bringing decades of leadership experience in Hawai‘i’s tourism, airline, transportation and energy industries.

As chief administrative officer, Uchiyama will oversee HTA’s administrative operations, helping ensure the agency runs efficiently and responsibly while supporting its mission to manage tourism in a way that benefits Hawaiʻi’s residents, communities, culture and natural resources. Uchiyama succeeds Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi, who departed HTA in March.

“David’s deep knowledge of Hawai‘i’s visitor industry and his proven ability to connect partners across government, business and the community make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO. “His breadth of experience and collaborative approach will help ensure HTA operates with efficiency, transparency and alignment with our mission of destination stewardship.”

Uchiyama previously served as vice president of brand management at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority from 2007 to 2015, where he led global marketing and played a key role in developing airline routes, destination branding and cultural sustainability efforts. His leadership helped strengthen Hawaiʻi’s position in domestic and international markets and expand workforce development programs through partnerships with the Hawai‘i Department of Education and the University of Hawaiʻi System.

Outside of the HTA, Uchiyama has served in senior leadership roles, including president of Island Air, chief operating officer and first deputy executive director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, vice president of sales and marketing at Roberts Hawaiʻi and president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Think Tank LLC.