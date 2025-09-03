Kiko expected to become a major hurricane later today, located well ESE of Hawaiʻi

PC: NOAA/NHC

Hurricane Kiko has strengthened to a Category 2 as it moves west about 1,665 miles east of Hilo.

The hurricane is intensifying in the general direction of Hawaiʻi and is expected to make a gradual turn toward the west-northwest late this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Honolulu.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, Hurricane Kiko is moving west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds near 110 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane later today.

A gradual shift towards the west-northwest is expected at a slightly faster forward speed over the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Kiko is expected to cross into the central Pacific basin over the weekend.

PC: NOAA/NHC

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Lorena, which is located about 115 miles WSW of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The system has sustained winds of 80 mph and is bringing heavy rainfall and flash flooding northward across Baja California Sur.

It is currently classified as a Category 1 hurricane.

The government of Mexico has extended the Tropical Storm Warning northward along the west coast of Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lazaro to Punta Abreojos. There’s also a Tropical Storm Watch along the west coast of Baja California Sur from north of Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia.

