Maui News

Temporary Emergency Department entrance at Maui Memorial Medical Center

September 3, 2025, 12:30 PM HST
Temporary entrance to MMMC ER, effective 9/3/25.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, the Emergency Department entrance, registration, and waiting room at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been temporarily relocated to start construction of the new Nan and Wayne Kocourek Clinical Decision Unit.

  • All patients and visitors must use the hospital entrance near Pacific Cancer Institute (PCI), located to the left of the existing ER entrance. 
  • ER parking and valet services remain the same.
  • Security and signage are available 24/7 to guide patients and visitors.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department remains fully operational. There will be no impact on emergency care or services during construction.

For more information and updates, visit: www.mauihealth.org/CDU.

