Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing to visit UH Maui College

UHMC Nursing students learning about IV fluids and flow. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

University of Hawaii Maui College Practical Nursing, CNA to LPN Bridge Program – the CNA to LPN Bridge Program – will host a site visit for initial accreditation of its Practical Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The College’s ACEN survey dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, 2025.

UHMC Nursing students learn how to assess and change a colostomy. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

“Nursing program accreditation offers benefits for students, employers, and the community,” said MSN, RN Mary Farmer, UHMC Professor of Nursing and CNA to PN Bridge Program Coordinator. “These include increased job opportunities and higher NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) pass rates for graduates, easier transfer of credits, eligibility for federal financial aid, and assurance of quality education that prepares nurses for success in modern healthcare roles. Accreditation also enhances the reputation of the program and strengthens community confidence in the quality of care provided by graduates.”

UHMC Nursing students share notes between lab notations. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2025. The meeting will be held in Room 210 of the Kaʻaʻike Building on the UH Maui College campus in Kahului.

Written comments are welcome and should be submitted to the ACEN via email at public-comments@acenursing.org or to the ACEN office: Attn: Accreditation Services, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta GA, 30326.

All comments should be received by the ACEN by Sept. 15, 2025.